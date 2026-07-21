Why Your Heirloom Rugs Need Extra Winter Care

When the New Zealand winter sets in, we naturally focus on keeping our homes warm and dry. However, the silent threat of winter dampness often hides right beneath our feet, putting precious wool and oriental rugs at serious risk of structural damage and unexpected pests.

Our latest article breaks down the unique seasonal challenges these natural-fibre textiles face and how you can protect your investments before the damp takes hold.

Spot the Warning Signs: Learn how to identify early indicators that your rug is trapping moisture, from subtle musty smells to stiffening patches and dye bleeding.

Learn how to identify early indicators that your rug is trapping moisture, from subtle musty smells to stiffening patches and dye bleeding. Defeat Invisible Pests: Discover why cold, damp floors create the perfect breeding ground for silverfish—and how these insects can quietly destroy natural fibres and dyes overnight.

Discover why cold, damp floors create the perfect breeding ground for silverfish—and how these insects can quietly destroy natural fibres and dyes overnight. Master Preventive Maintenance: Get actionable, everyday tips to protect your heirlooms, including the strategic use of underlays, routine rotation, and airflow management.

Get actionable, everyday tips to protect your heirlooms, including the strategic use of underlays, routine rotation, and airflow management. Ensure Specialised Protection: Understand why delicate heirloom pieces require dedicated, off-site depot cleaning rather than standard in-home carpet treatments to safely preserve their structure.

Ready to protect your treasured rugs from the hidden tolls of winter moisture?

Read the full article here: The Winter Rug Refresh: Protecting Heirlooms from Damp