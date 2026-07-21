Millions in Council Spending on Bird Flu Culling Plans and HPAI Preparedness

Liz Gunn speaks with researcher Clare Swinney about alarming preparations underway in New Zealand councils for a potential high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI / bird flu) scenario. Swinney details millions of dollars allocated by the Ministry for Primary Industries for planning, including chicken culling and carcass disposal, dairy cattle considerations, PPE stockpiling, water treatment, and emergency communications.

Click on link to watch interivew: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWwIuSVp53g&t=1880s