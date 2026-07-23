TRT Expands Crane Portfolio Through Strategic Partnership with XCMG

HAMILTON

TRT is pleased to announce a new partnership with XCMG, one of the world's leading construction and lifting equipment manufacturers. The partnership expands TRT's crane and lifting equipment offering across New Zealand and Australia.

The partnership brings together two companies that share a commitment to engineering excellence, innovation, quality and continuous improvement, with a focus on developing the next generation of lifting solutions.

The agreement sees TRT represent XCMG across a range of products, including All Terrain Cranes, Rough Terrain Cranes, Crawler Cranes, Tower Cranes, Truck Cranes and Port Handling Equipment. This gives customers greater choice and access to a broader range of lifting solutions across New Zealand and Australia.

For almost 60 years, TRT has supplied equipment that performs in demanding conditions, backed by the parts, service and technical expertise customers rely on. Partnering with XCMG builds on that legacy, expanding TRT's lifting portfolio while maintaining the commitment to quality and reliability that defines the business.

"At TRT, we're committed to supplying equipment that delivers real value over its entire working life," said Bruce Carden, Managing Director of TRT.

"Choosing the right OEM partner is about more than the product itself. It's about confidence in the engineering, a shared commitment to innovation, supplying value to the customer and the ability to support those customers for years to come. We believe XCMG is a strong fit for TRT because both companies are focused on developing better solutions for the industries we serve."

As one of the world's largest construction machinery manufacturers, XCMG has established a global reputation for engineering excellence, manufacturing capability and continued investment in research and development. With equipment operating across major infrastructure, construction, mining and industrial projects worldwide, XCMG brings proven global capability to TRT's expanding lifting portfolio.

Backed By Industry-Leading Support

While the new partnership expands TRT's product offering, the company's focus remains unchanged: supporting customers throughout the life of their equipment.

TRT will provide comprehensive product support across Queensland & down the East coast of Australia, building on its proven customer support model. The company will continue expanding its support network by training and appointing additional service dealers, ensuring customers have access to expert support wherever they operate.

"Our customers don't just buy equipment, they invest in uptime, reliability and the people standing behind it," Bruce said.

"That's where TRT has always differentiated itself. We'll be supporting the XCMG range with the same commitment to sales, parts, and service that has defined TRT for almost 60 years. Customers can expect responsive technical support, genuine parts availability and experienced people who understand the equipment."

“What really impressed both Neil Webb (GM TRT Australia) & I was the attention to detail, when we visited the various XCMG Crane & Port Handling factories recently. The engineers were engaged & they really wanted our input with the build of the product. Neil mentioned a couple of improvements, these were noted & implemented during the trip”. Bruce said.

Distribution Across New Zealand and Australia

Under the new arrangement:

TRT is the authorised XCMG dealer throughout New Zealand for the Crane & Port Handling equipment range.

In Queensland, TRT operates as a sub-dealer of Baden Davis Crane Connection for XCMG crane products.

For Tower Cranes and Port Handling Equipment, TRT is the authorised XCMG distributor across Australia's east coast.

This distribution network combines regional expertise with comprehensive sales, service and technical support, reinforcing TRT's commitment to delivering world-class lifting solutions backed by local knowledge and long-term customer support.

About TRT

Founded in 1967, TRT is a leading designer, manufacturer and supplier of heavy transport and lifting solutions across New Zealand and Australia. Alongside manufacturing TRT trailers and TIDD Pick & Carry Cranes, the company represents a range of globally recognised equipment brands supported by dedicated parts, service and technical teams.

For more information, visit their website: www.trt.co.nz