Queenstown Winter Events: Why Add an AJ Hackett Experience to your Winter Line-up?

From ski season and alpine festivals to unforgettable adventures, winter is one of the best times to experience everything Queenstown has to offer.

Our latest guide rounds up some of the top winter events happening throughout the season, including Snow Machine, Ayrburn's Winter Wonderland, the Coronet Peak Dog Derby, and more. You'll also find local tips on where to stay, suggested three-day itineraries, and ideas for making the most of your visit.

No Queenstown winter itinerary is complete without an iconic AJ Hackett adventure. Whether it's a bungy jump, swing, catapult, or Zipride, adding an adrenaline experience is a memorable way to complement your time in the Adventure Capital of the World.

Read our complete guide to Queenstown's winter events and discover how to build the perfect alpine getaway.