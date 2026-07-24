Unlocking Northland's Golf Tourism Potential: How Regional Lodges Are Driving Shoulder-Season Growth

As regional tourism bodies across New Zealand look to smooth out seasonal fluctuations, accommodation leaders in Northland are pointing to a high-value, year-round driver: golf tourism.

With international icon Kauri Cliffs, scenic Waitangi Golf Club, and the accessible Bay of Islands Golf Club all located within a short drive, Kerikeri is quietly cementing itself as the ideal base for domestic and international golfers looking to escape winter conditions further south.

Troy Clarry, National Vice Chair of Hospitality New Zealand and owner of Kerikeri Park Lodge, believes regional golf itineraries represent one of the most underutilised assets for Northland’s shoulder-season economy.

"Golfers aren’t fair-weather tourists,they play year-round, stay longer, and spend significantly across the regional ecosystem, from local vineyards and cafes to car rentals," says Clarry. "The Far North offers a unique microclimate where you can play world-class courses in May or August without the frost or rain experienced in southern regions."

Clarry notes that boutique accommodation operators are adapting their offerings to meet this demand, creating tailored 'Stay & Play' packages that combine spacious, self-contained suites with secured transport for equipment, vehicle parking, and direct access to local courses.

"The challenge for Northland has never been the quality of our assets; it's about accessibility and packaging," Clarry adds. "When local lodges and accommodation providers partner with regional golf clubs, we create a seamless experience that keeps occupancy steady through autumn and winter, benefiting the broader Northland hospitality sector including transport operators, local restaurants, and those attractions still amazing in the winter months."

As tourism preference shifts toward self-catering luxury, tranquil settings, and active holidays, Kerikeri’s central location continues to position the town as the strategic launchpad for exploring the Far North.