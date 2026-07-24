Tubman Heating Partners with KIPI to Deliver Advanced Biomass Burner Solutions

Tubman Heating has announced a new partnership with KIPI to expand its biomass heating solutions for businesses across New Zealand.

The partnership introduces advanced wood pellet burner technology designed to support industrial, commercial, and agricultural applications where lower-emission heating solutions are being considered.

By combining KIPI's proven biomass technology with Tubman Heating's engineering expertise, businesses have greater opportunities to explore biomass heating and fossil fuel boiler conversion where practical.

As organisations continue to evaluate sustainable heating options, this partnership strengthens Tubman Heating's ability to deliver reliable, efficient, and practical biomass solutions tailored to operational requirements.

Read the full article to learn more about the Tubman Heating and KIPI partnership and how biomass heating can support your business's long-term energy goals.