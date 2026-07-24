Avoid These 7 Common Blind Buying Mistakes

Choosing the right blinds is about more than finding a style you like. Small mistakes during the buying process can lead to poor fit, reduced privacy, and costly replacements.

From inaccurate measurements to selecting the wrong fabric or overlooking future needs, many common blind-buying mistakes are easy to avoid with the right advice. Taking the time to consider how each room is used and viewing fabric samples in your home can help you make a more confident decision.

Planning ahead for features such as child-safe options, motorisation, and suitable opening directions can also improve the functionality and longevity of your window coverings.

Whether you're renovating, building, or updating a single room, making informed choices from the start can help you avoid unnecessary costs and ensure your blinds perform as expected for years to come.

Read the full article to discover the seven most common blind-buying mistakes and learn how to choose the right blinds the first time.