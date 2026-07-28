RAISE A GLASS: NEW ZEALAND'S BIGGEST WINE WEEKEND RETURNS TO AUCKLAND'S WATERFRONT

Winetopia Auckland - New Zealand's biggest wine weekend is back, returning to the Viaduct Events Centre on 7 - 8 August 2026.

This year's event will bring together more than 50 wineries and hundreds of wines from across New Zealand, inviting visitors to explore everything from iconic labels to exciting new discoveries in one place.

Visitors are invited to discover the wines, winemakers and regions that have helped establish New Zealand as one of the world's most exciting wine-producing nations.

From Marlborough and Martinborough to Hawke's Bay, Central Otago and beyond, visitors can taste their way through New Zealand's renowned wine regions, meet the winemakers behind the labels and hear the stories that have helped establish New Zealand as one of the world's leading wine-producing nations.

Whether you're looking to discover a new favourite, deepen your wine knowledge or simply enjoy an unforgettable day out with friends, Winetopia offers an immersive celebration of New Zealand wine in the heart of Auckland.

Discover Rare Wines with Winetopia’s Golden Coin Collection.

Among this year's highlights is Winetopia's Golden Coin Collection, showcasing some of New Zealand's most celebrated wines. The line-up includes bottles awarded up to 98 points by respected critics, including Trinity Hill's Homage Syrah 2018 (98 points, James Suckling) and Rockburn's The Barrels Parkburn Pinot Noir (97 points). Many retail for more than $100 a bottle, are released in limited allocations and are rarely available to taste by the glass.

Taste, Learn and Immerse Yourself

Beyond the tastings, Winetopia brings the stories behind every bottle to life through an engaging programme of talks, tastings and live demonstrations featuring leading sommeliers, wine writers, chefs and winemakers.

Comic legend Ben Hurley returns as Main Stage MC, joined by wine writer Sammy Wilkinson, sommeliers Suraj GC and Candice Chow, and The French Café’s Matt Aitchison, recipient of the 2025 Michelin Guide Sommelier Award. Live music from the acclaimed Titus Funk rounds out the festival atmosphere across all three sessions.

Where New Zealand's Best Wines Meet the City's Hottest Chefs

Alongside exceptional wines, visitors can also enjoy Winetopia's culinary programme, bringing together many of Auckland's leading restaurants, including several recognised by the Michelin Guide.

New for 2026, the Chef vs Wine series will see six of Auckland's rising-star chefs from Mr Morris, East, Cazador, Pici, Ragtag and Advieh each create a dish inspired by a mystery wine from one of New Zealand's leading producers. Throughout the weekend, Bistro Saine, Khu Khu Eatery and Loco Bros will also serve their signature dishes through their pop-up restaurants.

The Premium Lounge Experience

Premium ticket holders are welcomed to Winetopia’s Premium Lounge with an arrival tasting of Allan Scott Cecilia Vintage Méthode Traditionnelle, perfectly paired with a fresh Mahurangi Oyster, before enjoying a curated programme of exclusive tastings, including the Meet the Winemaker series, at no additional cost.

Guests will also enjoy access to a dedicated Winetopia Concierge and complimentary coat check throughout their visit.

Building on the success of its milestone 10th Auckland event, Winetopia continues to evolve, offering new experiences and fresh discoveries for returning guests and first-time visitors alike. More than a wine festival, Winetopia is a celebration of New Zealand's wine regions, outstanding producers, vibrant food culture and the stories that bring every glass to life.

WINETOPIA | EVENT INFORMATION

What: Winetopia Auckland 2026

When: Friday 7 August 2026 | 5.00pm – 9.00pm

Saturday 8 August 2026 | 12.00pm – 3.30pm

Saturday 8 August 2026 | 4.30pm – 8.30pm

Venue: Viaduct Events Centre, Auckland

Tickets: General Admission from $55 | Premium Ticket from $99 + booking fees.

Tickets include access to more than 50 wineries, Main Stage talks and entertainment, a Spiegelau wine glass and access to the Winetopia App.

Winetopia Auckland is proudly supported by Auckland Council Events and the City Centre Targeted Rate (CCTR).

For more information and ticket updates, visit www.winetopia.co.nz