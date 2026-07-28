Taupō From a New Angle: Why Taupō Bungy Is Worth the Trip

Taupō is famous for its stunning lake, Huka Falls, and geothermal attractions, but there's another experience that deserves a place on every itinerary. Perched high above the crystal-clear Waikato River, Taupō Bungy offers an unforgettable way to see one of New Zealand's most spectacular landscapes.

Taupō looks pretty good from the lakefront. But have you seen it upside down above the Waikato River?

Whether you're an adrenaline seeker or simply looking for a unique way to experience the region, Taupō Bungy combines breathtaking scenery with one of New Zealand's most iconic adventure activities. It's the perfect reason to make Taupō the destination, not just a stop along the way.

Read the full article to discover why Taupō Bungy is an experience you won't want to miss.