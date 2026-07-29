What Happens When You Finally Believe You Are Worth More: EleVate Beyond's Paulette Coombes

Most people spend years waiting. Waiting to feel ready. Waiting for permission. Waiting for someone else to see their value before they allow themselves to claim it. But what actually happens when you stop waiting and finally decide, truly decide, that you are worth more?

According to Paulette Coombes, Certified Life Mastery Consultant and founder of EleVate Beyond, that moment of decision changes everything.

It rarely arrives as a lightning bolt. More often it starts quietly, a growing sense of longing, a discontent that can no longer be ignored, a voice that keeps asking whether this is really as good as it gets. Those feelings, uncomfortable as they are, are not the problem. They are the invitation.

When someone genuinely begins to believe in their own worth, the shifts that follow are profound. The relationships they tolerate start to change. The opportunities they previously dismissed suddenly feel possible. The goals they buried years ago begin to resurface. Self-worth is not vanity. It is not selfishness. It is the foundation every other area of life is built on.

It is a truth Paulette has seen play out time and again through her work with clients. The moment people stop shrinking and start owning their value, their health, relationships, confidence, and sense of purpose all begin to shift in ways they hadn’t thought possible.

The work is not always easy. Believing you are worth more means confronting the beliefs that told you otherwise, many of which have been running quietly in the background for decades. But on the other side of that confrontation is a version of your life that actually fits who you are.

You do not have to keep waiting. The decision to believe you are worth more is one you can make today.

To connect with Paulette Coombes and EleVate Beyond, visit elevatebeyond.co.nz.

Contact Paulette Coombes

021 222 9114

paulette@elevatebeyond.co.nz

Contact MediaPA

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz