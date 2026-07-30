87 Years Young: Why Adventure Doesn't Have an Age Limit

Somewhere along the way, we’re told that adventure belongs to the young: that adrenaline is for twenty-somethings and bucket lists have expiry dates. But at 87 years old, Raymond proved that stepping outside your comfort zone doesn't stop as you get older.

Launched 150 metres across the Nevis Canyon at speeds generating up to 3Gs of force, Raymond took on the AJ Hackett Nevis Catapult, showing that capability and courage are entirely ageless.

Whether you're 18 or 87, taking on a new challenge offers pure exhilaration and reminds you just how much you're truly capable of. It’s the ultimate reason to make adventure part of your journey, no matter where you are in life.

Read the full article to discover Raymond’s incredible story and why adventure has no age limit.