Group Adventures in the Cardrona Valley: Why The Cardrona Horse Treks & ATV Adventures is the Ultimate Corporate & Friends Day Out

Planning a group day out that genuinely works for everyone is no small feat. But The Cardrona Horse Treks & ATV Adventures, set in the stunning Cardrona Valley between Wanaka and Queenstown, has just made it considerably easier, with the arrival of new Yamaha Viking 3 seater buggies expanding the operation's group capacity to up to 25 people in a single outing.

That means larger corporate teams, birthday groups, and extended friend circles can now all head out together in one booking, with the flexibility to mix and match how everyone experiences the valley. Some in the group can take the wheel of their own quad bike, tackling the high-country terrain at their own pace, while others ride along as passengers in the buggies, led by one of The Cardrona's skilled and entertaining guides through the same spectacular mountain landscape. The tours are designed to accommodate all comfort levels, so nobody feels left out or out of their depth.

For groups that include people who prefer four legs to four wheels, a horse trek can run simultaneously alongside the quad and buggy tour. That means the horse lovers and the thrill seekers can split off, enjoy completely different experiences, and come back together at the end having all had the adventure that suited them best. It is genuine flexibility, not just a compromise.

The Cardrona Valley also delivers one of the most impressive post-adventure settings in the South Island. Just minutes away, the iconic Cardrona Hotel offers a warm, historic atmosphere with hearty food and great drinks, ideal for a long, relaxed group lunch where the stories from the trail can be properly told. For something a little more refined, Cardrona Distillery sits nearby with locally crafted spirits and a setting that suits groups looking to mark the occasion well.

Whether it is a team building day, a milestone birthday, or a group of mates after something genuinely memorable, The Cardrona delivers an experience that rewards everyone. Visit thecardrona.co.nz/off-road-buggy and cardronahorses.co.nz or email Kel at info@thecardrona.co.nz to start planning your epic group adventure!

Contact The Cardrona

info@thecardrona.co.nz

+64 3 443 1228

https://thecardrona.co.nz/

Contact Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@mediapa.co.nz

www.mediapa.co.nz