New Zealand Travel broker Bridgette Smith-Baillie helps Hamilton Travellers explore the world with confidence

Bridgette Smith-Baillie has spent a lifetime immersed in travel, tourism and hospitality, turning a personal passion for exploring the world into a business dedicated to helping others create unforgettable travel experiences. As an independent travel broker with NZ Travel Brokers, Bridgette is bringing her global experience, personalised service and attention to detail to travellers throughout Hamilton and the wider Waikato region.

After building and operating two successful tourism lodges in South Africa for more than 15 years, Bridgette immigrated to New Zealand in 2024. Her career has spanned tourism, hospitality, events and lodge management, while her personal adventures have seen her travel solo for four years, live in five countries and visit more than 30 destinations around the world.

Speaking about Bridgette joining the NZ Business Connect community, Hamilton-based CEO and founder Phillip Quay said her passion for helping people experience the world aligns perfectly with the values of the network.

"What stands out about Bridgette is the genuine care she brings to every client relationship. Travel is a deeply personal experience, and Bridgette combines extensive global knowledge with a commitment to understanding exactly what her clients want. We're delighted to welcome her to the NZ Business Connect community and look forward to seeing her business continue to grow."

Bridgette launched her travel brokerage in June 2026 through NZ Travel Brokers, one of New Zealand's most respected travel broker networks. The partnership allows her to provide highly personalised travel planning while benefiting from the support, supplier relationships and buying power of an established national organisation.

Her services cover a wide range of travel experiences, including domestic and international holidays, luxury escapes, cruises, escorted tours, rail journeys, family holidays, honeymoons, corporate travel, sports and school group travel, accommodation, travel insurance and tailor-made itineraries. Every itinerary is customised to suit the individual traveller's interests, budget and travel style.

While Bridgette works with a broad range of clients, her growing speciality is luxury hosted small-group travel. She is particularly passionate about creating immersive and meaningful journeys for travellers seeking unique cultural experiences, premium escorted tours and women-only travel experiences focused on connection, wellness and adventure.

Looking ahead, Bridgette's vision is to establish a carefully curated collection of luxury hosted small-group tours centred on wellness, relaxation, bucket-list adventures and authentic cultural experiences. Alongside these signature tours, she aims to become Hamilton's trusted specialist for luxury travel, premium cruising and bespoke holiday planning.

Through exceptional service, long-term client relationships and a genuine passion for helping people explore the world, Bridgette is building a travel business focused on creating experiences that leave lasting impressions long after the journey ends.

Contact Bridgette Smith-Baillie / Nz Travel Brokers :

Phone: 027 457 5273

Email: bridgettesb@nztravelbrokers.co.nz

Contact NZ Business Connect

Phillip Quay

027 458 7724

phillip@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz

www.nzbusinessconnect.co.nz