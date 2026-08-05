Root Canal Treatment: Separating the Facts From the Fear

Many people still believe root canal treatment is painful, but modern dentistry has changed that. With advanced techniques and effective anaesthesia, the procedure is often no more uncomfortable than having a filling.

One of the biggest myths is waiting until severe pain develops before seeking treatment. In reality, early treatment can help save a natural tooth and reduce the risk of infection, swelling, or an abscess.

Symptoms such as persistent tooth pain, facial swelling, tenderness, or sensitivity shouldn't be ignored. Addressing these issues early can make treatment simpler and more comfortable.

Understanding the facts behind root canal treatment can help ease common fears and encourage timely dental care.

Read the full article to learn the truth about root canal treatment, common myths, and the warning signs you shouldn't ignore.