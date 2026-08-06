BNZ and NZ Business Connect bring together more than 60 business leaders in Hamilton

More than 60 business owners, professionals, and entrepreneurs gathered at the BNZ Partners Centre in Hamilton on 28 July for NZ Business Connect's latest networking event, delivered in partnership with BNZ in Hamilton city.

Bringing together NZ Business Connect members and those who want to join, the event provided an opportunity for local businesses to connect, build relationships, and gain practical insights to support growth in today's economic environment.

A highlight of the evening was a presentation from BNZ Head of Business Growth Matt Carnell, who shared expert advice on business funding, growth strategies, cash flow management and much more. Drawing on more than 25 years of business and corporate banking experience, Matt provided attendees with practical guidance on how businesses can position themselves for sustainable growth while navigating an increasingly complex business landscape.

NZ Business Connect Founder Phillip Quay said the organisation continues to see strong engagement from business owners looking to strengthen their networks and learn from industry experts.

"The Waikato business community continues to show up in force for these events because people recognise the value of building trusted relationships and learning from experienced business leaders," said Phillip.

The strong turnout reflected the growing demand among Waikato businesses for quality networking opportunities that combine meaningful connections with valuable business knowledge.

"We are incredibly grateful to BNZ for sharing their expertise with our network. Partnerships like this help create real opportunities for businesses to grow, collaborate and succeed. The momentum we are seeing across our events confirms that NZ Business Connect is filling an important gap in the market."

Quay said the success of the organisation's events has created exciting opportunities for growth beyond the Waikato region.

"The success of our Hamilton events has provided a strong platform for growth, and we are excited to be expanding NZ Business Connect into Tauranga and Auckland. Our vision is to create a connected business community across New Zealand where business owners can access quality networking, education and referral opportunities that genuinely help them grow."

As NZ Business Connect continues to expand, its focus remains on creating environments where business owners and professionals can build valuable connections, exchange ideas, and access expert knowledge that supports long-term success.

A special thank you to BNZ Hamilton for hosting the event and to everyone who attended and contributed to another successful evening of networking, learning, and collaboration.

Media Contact:

Phillip Quay

Founder, NZ Business Connect

027 458 7724

info@nzbusinessconnect.co.nz