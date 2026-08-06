Before You Replace a Gazebo, Check the Canopy: A NZ Guide to Sizes, Weights and Parts

[ToughOut Thunderstorm 3 x 3m pop-up gazebo in blue set up on grass]

Most gazebo guides help you choose your first gazebo. This one is about the part people learn later: the canopy usually wears out before the frame does, and on our range it can be replaced for a fraction of the cost of a new gazebo. Everything below is measured from the gazebos we import and stock, so the numbers are the ones on our own spec sheets, not generic advice.

Last updated 6 August 2026. Specifications and prices are checked against our own stock records on the date shown.

Which gazebo size do I need?

Start with what has to fit under it, then check the weight — because the weight decides whether one person can set it up alone.

Size Footprint Total weight Best for Replacement canopy from

Breeze 3 x 3m 290 x 290cm, 318cm peak 20.5kg (frame 15kg, canopy 2.5kg) Backyard use, occasional set-ups, shade over a table $34.99

Thunderstorm 3 x 3m 292 x 292cm, 331cm peak 26.3kg (frame 22kg, canopy 3.9kg) Decks, single market stall, gear that must stay dry $74.99

Thunderstorm 3 x 4.5m 446 x 292cm, 331cm peak 35.5kg When 3 x 3m leaves your table edges in the rain $94.99

Thunderstorm 3 x 6m 577 x 292cm, 331cm peak 47kg (frame 36kg, canopy 7.3kg) Full trestle setups, stall fronts, larger groups $129.00

The 3 x 6m is the one people most often over-buy. At 47kg it is a two-person job every single time — setting up, packing down, and lifting into a car. If it will normally be one person doing it alone, the 3 x 4.5m is the realistic ceiling.

Sizes are the pitched footprint at ground level. Leave clearance on all four sides: the legs splay outward as the frame opens, and you need room to walk around it while you lift.

[ToughOut Thunderstorm 3 x 6m gazebo in navy, set up with three side walls attached]

The 3 x 6m Thunderstorm covers 577 x 292cm and weighs 47kg — a two-person set-up every time.

What actually separates a light gazebo from a heavy-duty one?

Two things: the tube the frame is made from, and the fabric on top. Everything else is trim.

Breeze (leisure) Thunderstorm (heavy duty)

Frame tube 30 x 30mm powder-coated steel 40 x 40mm powder-coated steel, 0.6mm wall (legs 35 x 35mm, cross bars 0.55mm)

Canopy fabric 180g breathable film cloth, oil-resin coated 800D oxford with 265GSM PVC coating

Side walls 210D oxford, detachable 210D oxford, detachable

Warranty 6 months 12 months

3 x 3m price from $149 from $219

Denier (the "D") describes how thick the yarn is; a higher number tears less easily. GSM describes the weight of the coating layered onto it. Buying guides in New Zealand and Australia generally point people towards PVC-coated fabric when a gazebo will be used hard or often, and towards lighter coated fabrics when it will spend most of its life folded in a shed.

That is exactly the split between our two ranges, and it is worth being blunt about it: the Breeze is a leisure gazebo. If you are trading at a market most weekends, packing down in the dark, and doing it in all weather, the Breeze canopy is not the one to buy — the Thunderstorm's PVC-coated 800D fabric and heavier tube are. If it comes out three times a summer for a barbecue, the Breeze is the sensible spend and the extra money is better put into weights.

One trade-off we will not spin: our frames are powder-coated steel, not aluminium. Steel is heavier and stiffer for the money. Aluminium resists corrosion better, which matters if the gazebo lives near salt water. If you are on the coast, rinse the frame with fresh water and dry it before it goes away.

[ToughOut Breeze 3 x 3m gazebo in grey with detachable side walls]

The Breeze 3 x 3m: 20.5kg all up, and the right call when the gazebo comes out a few times a summer.

How much weight does it take to hold a gazebo down?

Treat 15kg per leg as the minimum starting point for a 3 x 3m, not as a safe number. Published guidance climbs steeply from there: New Zealand gazebo specialists recommend around 40kg per leg for exposed, high-wind sites, and UK guidance suggests figures well above 15kg for ordinary breezy days. The honest summary is that the right weight depends on your site, and that most people under-weight.

Our gazebo sand bag set is four bags that each hold up to 15kg of sand, so a full set puts a 3 x 3m gazebo at that 15kg-per-leg starting point — enough for a still day on a lawn. For a beach, a ridge, a car park or a market day with wind in the forecast, plan on a second set or additional ballast. We would rather tell you one set is not enough for your site than sell you one set and have the gazebo end up in someone's fence.

Three rules that matter more than the exact number:

Weight all four legs. An unevenly weighted gazebo lifts from its lightest corner first, and once one leg is up the rest follow.

Pegs are not anchors on hard ground. On grass, pegs and guy ropes add real holding power. On concrete or asphalt they add nothing, and the short pegs supplied in any gazebo kit pull out of soft soil under load. Use them to stop the frame creeping, and use weight to stop it flying.

Walls turn a frame into a sail. Side walls are a comfort feature on a calm day and a liability on a windy one. If the wind gets up, take the walls off before you do anything else.

[Set of four ToughOut gazebo sand bags with hook-and-loop straps for weighting gazebo legs]

Four bags, up to 15kg each. A full set puts a 3 x 3m at the 15kg-per-leg starting point — no more than that.

When should I take it down?

Before the wind arrives, not during it. Wind loading rises sharply with speed: at around 60km/h the horizontal force on a 3 x 3m canopy is in the order of a couple of hundred kilograms — the exact figure depends on gusts, on whether walls are fitted, and on which way the open side faces. It is an estimate, not a tested rating, and we do not publish a wind rating for our gazebos because we have not wind-tunnel tested them. Anyone who quotes you a precise speed should be asked how it was measured.

The practical rules are simple and apply to every brand:

Do not leave a pop-up gazebo standing unattended overnight or in an open area.

Drop the walls first, then lower the frame if conditions keep building.

Wind damage and misuse are not covered by warranty — ours or anyone else's. That is not fine print to skim; it is the reason to weight properly.

If a gazebo needs to stay up permanently, a pop-up frame is the wrong tool. They are designed to go up, come down, and travel.

What breaks first, and what can you just replace?

In order: the canopy, then the joints. Canopies fold along the same crease lines every pack-down, and the coating breaks down along those folds long before the steel gives out. Riveted hinge joints develop play after a few seasons of frequent use. The frame itself, kept dry and not left up in storms, usually outlives both.

That order matters financially, because the canopy is a stocked part rather than a reason to replace the whole gazebo:

Part 3 x 3m 3 x 4.5m 3 x 6m

Breeze replacement canopy $34.99 $49.99 $64.99

Thunderstorm replacement canopy $74.99 $94.99 $129.00

Breeze side wall set $29.99 $39.99 $49.99

Thunderstorm side wall set $34.99 $49.99 $59.99

A Thunderstorm 3 x 3m canopy is $74.99 against $219 for a complete gazebo. If your frame is straight and the joints still lock, replacing the top is the cheaper and less wasteful answer. Most buying guides concentrate on the first purchase; far fewer explain the repair path once the canopy has done its seasons.

Two things to check before ordering a part: canopies and walls are cut for a specific series and size, so a Breeze canopy will not fit a Thunderstorm frame, and a 3 x 4.5m canopy will not stretch onto a 3 x 6m. Match the series name and the size printed on your original packaging or product page.

[Replacement ToughOut Thunderstorm gazebo canopy 3 x 3m in black, 800D oxford with PVC coating]

A replacement Thunderstorm 3 x 3m canopy is $74.99 against $219 for a whole new gazebo.

How do I make a canopy last?

Most canopy deaths are storage deaths, not weather deaths.

Never pack it away wet. A damp canopy folded in a bag grows mould and stains within days, and mould marks do not come out. If you have to pack up wet, unfold it to dry as soon as you get home.

Clean it once or twice a year with mild soap and lukewarm water, and a soft brush. Harsh detergents and scrubbing strip the waterproof coating — the thing you are trying to protect.

Store the canopy off the frame where you can. It stops the fabric chafing against the steel in transit and lets it dry properly.

Keep it out of permanent sun. UV is what fades and embrittles fabric. A canopy left up all summer ages years in one season.

Check the frame while it is dry. Loose rivets, a bent leg or a stiff slider are cheap to notice and expensive to discover at 8am on market day.

A wheeled carry bag ($49.99 for 3 x 3m) is the unglamorous accessory that does the most for canopy life: it keeps the folded gazebo off wet ground, and it means the 26kg to 47kg gets dragged rather than carried, which is how frames get dropped and bent.

[ToughOut wheeled gazebo carry bag in black 600D fabric with side and top handles]

The wheeled carry bag keeps a folded gazebo off wet ground — the cheapest thing you can do for canopy life.

Five set-up mistakes worth avoiding

Setting up on a slope or soft ground. Level the legs individually — our Thunderstorm frames have four height settings with quick-release buttons for exactly this. A gazebo standing square takes wind far better than one racked over.

Facing the open side into the wind. If you have three walls, put the closed side into the prevailing wind and let the air spill around, not under.

Hanging weight off the frame. Lights, banners and heavy bunting change the load path. The frame is built to support the shelter, not your display.

Opening it alone when it is too heavy. The 3 x 6m at 47kg needs two people. Forcing it solo is how legs bend.

Leaving weights for "later". Every gazebo that ends up in a neighbour's garden was fine right up until it was not. Weight it as you put it up.

Frequently asked questions

Can I replace just the canopy on a pop-up gazebo?

Yes, on our ToughOut range. Replacement canopies are stocked for both series in all three sizes, from $34.99 for a Breeze 3 x 3m to $129 for a Thunderstorm 3 x 6m. The canopy must match the series and size of your frame.

How much weight do I need on each gazebo leg?

Plan on at least 15kg per leg for a 3 x 3m as a starting point, and considerably more on exposed sites — specialist guidance recommends up to around 40kg per leg for high-wind locations. Weight every leg, not just the windward pair.

Are sandbags better than pegs?

They do different jobs. Pegs and guy ropes work on grass and soft ground; on concrete or asphalt they do nothing. Weight works everywhere. If you can only carry one, carry weight.

What is the difference between the ToughOut Breeze and Thunderstorm?

The Thunderstorm has a heavier frame (40 x 40mm tube versus 30 x 30mm) and a PVC-coated 800D oxford canopy against the Breeze's 180g coated film cloth, and it carries a 12-month warranty against the Breeze's 6 months. The Breeze is for occasional backyard use; the Thunderstorm is the better fit for frequent set-ups, markets and heavier use.

Can I leave a pop-up gazebo up permanently?

No. Pop-up gazebos are temporary shelters. Leaving one standing unattended — particularly overnight or in an open area — is the most common way they are destroyed, and wind damage is not covered by warranty.

What size gazebo do I need for a market stall?

A 3 x 3m suits a single stall with one trestle table. Step up to 3 x 4.5m if you need room behind the table for stock, and to 3 x 6m for a full stall front. For weekly trading, choose the heavier Thunderstorm frame and fabric rather than a leisure gazebo.

How many people fit under a 3 x 3m gazebo?

About 15 standing, or a table and chairs seating six to eight. A 3 x 6m covers roughly 25 standing.

How do I stop mould on a gazebo canopy?

Never store it wet. Dry the canopy fully before it goes in the bag, keep it somewhere dry, and clean it once or twice a year with mild soap and lukewarm water rather than strong detergent.

Do you sell replacement side walls?

Yes, as detachable three-sided sets in 210D oxford for both series, from $29.99. Side walls are sold separately from canopies, so a torn wall does not mean replacing the top.

Can one person set up a pop-up gazebo?

A 3 x 3m at around 20 to 26kg is manageable alone with practice. A 3 x 6m at 47kg is a two-person job every time. No tools are needed for either.

About the author. Written by Eric, senior outdoor furniture buyer at HomeMart, with 20 years in the furniture trade. The specifications in this guide come from the supplier data sheets held against each product in our own catalogue.

Browse the full range, including canopies, walls, weights and carry bags, in our gazebo collection, including the gazebo with sides configurations. If you are unsure which part fits your frame, send us the model and size and we will confirm before you order.