We are very proud to share that our CEO, Gillian Vaughan, has been recognised for her services to Wildlife Conservation with a Queens Service Medal. We had been wondering how to tell the world how lucky we are to have her and International Women's Day seems like a good opportunity.

It takes energy, enthusiasm, smart-thinking and commitment to do as much as Gillian does for the Pūkorokoro Miranda Naturalists Trust whilst also delivering on her role as CEO of Pinnacle Life.

Read more on our blog.