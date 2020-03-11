Q&A with Phil Yates: Shaping the Future of Construction and Industrial Waste in NZ

Did you know:

▪️In Auckland, construction and Industrial waste makes up 85% of rubbish sent to landfills?

▪️40% of waste which goes to landfills in Auckland comes from construction waste alone?

▪️When plasterboard is dumped into a landfill, it converts into methane gas which is a poisonous greenhouse gas?

As a renovation company we were shocked at these findings and wanted know more about how our waste was contributing to our environment and what we can do help.

We decided sit down with Phil Yates (Marketing Manager) from Green Gorilla to discuss and understand a bit more about construction waste and its impact on the New Zealand environment.

Read full article and Q&A Session with Phil Yates on the below link

https://superiorrenovations.co.nz/qa-with-phil-yates-shaping-the-future-of-construction-and-industrial-waste/