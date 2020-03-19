Does my Life Insurance policy cover Coronavirus?

Yes, it does. If you already have Life Cover with Pinnacle Life and you die from Coronavirus (Covid19), we will pay your claim.

Everything we do, from the moment you first take out a policy, is about making sure we can pay your claim when the time comes. We want to reassure you that just because the world seems a little crazy right now that hasn't changed. So if you have Life Cover with us already, and you die from Coronavirus (Covid19), we will pay your claim. We're also doing everything we can to make sure we're prepared for whatever happens in the next few months.

