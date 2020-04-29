Bathroom zoom meetings? Mothers Day 2020 will be one to remember

Mother’s Day might be a bit different this year. No breakfast out at a café, romantic dinners out or even getting a babysitter. But for many of us, a day celebrating motherhood feels more deserved than ever. Covid-19 is bringing unprecedented change to how and where we work. For many women, this has meant juggling work and parenting like never before. By the same token, we are also seeing powerful female role models in the media more than ever. It certainly seems like a good time to celebrate woman and motherhood.

