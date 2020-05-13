Why more people are protecting what makes them feel lucky

Having spent over 6 weeks in our ‘bubbles’ of either limited family members or no family members at all, it seems timely that as we emerge from level 3 lockdown and into level 2, it’s just in time for the International Day of Families.

Some of us will be racing to hug family members we haven’t seen in person for over a month. Others of us will be relieved to have a break from our, otherwise fabulous, family when they head back to work or school. Some of us will be coming together to grieve for loved ones lost, and our hearts are with these families.

