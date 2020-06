Income tax is due on 7 July. These days you often don't need to do anything as the IRD will do an automatic assessment but if you do need to complete a return, best you get onto it!

There are two things to know about when it comes to tax and life insurance:

Do I have to pay tax on a Life Insurance claim payout? and

Do I pay tax on my premiums?

You can learn more about both these questions on our blog