Matariki, named for a star that rises in the sky in mid-winter in New Zealand, is a celebration of people, culture, language, spirituality and history. It's a time to pause and reflect on the year behind us and consider the year ahead. With the turbulent times of Covid-19 still with us and a greater awareness of, and appreciation for, #blacklivesmatter, Matariki 2020 falls at an appropriate time.

