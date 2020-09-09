Premium Clean expands its reach; opens its cleaning services in Napier and Hastings Areas

AUCKLAND, NZ --- “It was a difficult past few months but we want to extend our cleaning services to help maintain our country’s cleanliness," says Priyanka Dhiman, Director of Premium Clean regarding their efforts in expanding their cleaning services to other cities.

The said Auckland-based, tech-enabled cleaning services company is set to open their cleaning solutions to both Napier and Hastings areas. They are determined to fully cover all of New Zealand, targeting a couple more cities to become a nationwide cleaning company. They are successfully operating in all nine (9) cities including Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Tauranga, Palmerston North, Dunedin, Christchurch, Nelson, and Rotorua.

While Premium Clean is open to do business in Napier and Hastings, they currently offer limited cleaning services including regular, deep or spring, move out, window glass, and commercial cleaning. Their upholstery and carpet, as well as disinfectant cleaning services, are not yet available. Ms. Alisha Dsouza, head of the HR department, shares that they are still looking, scouting, and training local cleaners to be professional and reliable green cleaners.

As the company expands its reach, they are also providing more and more sideline and full-time jobs to locals. Through their Premium Clean mobile application, it is now easier more than ever to transact with customers without the use of papers. The company’s services can be booked through its mobile application to ensure transactions are contactless.

Priyanka Dhiman also shares that to expand their services took months to plan. Ever since the lockdown, they have been mapping out how to better serve Kiwis in order to maintain the cleanliness of the country and prevent the virus from coming back and once again terrorize lives. “We are cautious and extra diligent when dealing with homes, especially that we are not sure when the virus can come back.” expresses the director. “Our contractors are still using masks and of course, hand gloves in performing the service, as well as using disposable and green cleaning solutions.”

A new vision at the time of expansion

The operations manager of Premium Clean, Jacqueline Olino, also shares hints on a program they are currently in the works to help put our environment in a better state. As a closing remark, Priyanka Dhiman suggested “We have a new vision. And it’s green. It’s gonna help educate our local Kiwis.”

As the country is more comfortable in living the new life after the crisis that the COVID has brought upon all Kiwis, everyone is starting to believe that a cleaner home and surrounding is a healthier and longer life. Premium Clean envisions a greener future and gave hints of working with several organizations to create a bond and partnerships towards a cleaner, greener country.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is an Auckland-based cleaning company that has been around New Zealand since 2015. They have completed more than 30,000 cleaning jobs and have continuously operated in more than 9 cities.

Having a long track record, they have adopted the use of technology to save our customers’ time and deliver consistent service. The company’s booking process enhances its reliability in the field.

