For anyone returning to NZ, the welcome chorus of Maori powhiri and birdsong as one walks through the arrival's hall can be an emotional roller coaster. No-where else in the world can offer that same experience, so it can trigger mixed feelings. If you're returning to New Zealand because things haven't turned out the way you planned the feeling is even more intense. At Pinnacle some of us have been there. We share what got us through and glad to be home over on our blog