Worrying about money can be bad for our mental health, and poor mental health can be bad for managing money. It's a nasty trap to fall into and a tricky one to get out of. Research recently published by the Financial Services Council indicates an increase in how financial issues are affecting our wellbeing. Worryingly, the trend indicates that financial issues affect more than our mental health but also impacts our physical health, relationships, and overall wellbeing. Read more on our blog.