Can kickboxing cause back pain?

Why does my back hurt after kickboxing?

YES, kickboxing can cause back pain, but NO, kickboxing does not mean you will get back pain.

Those are questions I get asked sometimes.

I understand some people want answers, however, the answer to that question might not be as straightforward as a yes or no.

Asking that question could be phrased in a setting more people can understand – like:

Does driving a car cause accidents?

To answer that question, driving a car will put you more at risk of getting into or causing a car accident, however, driving a car certainly does not mean you will get into or cause an accident.

If an untrained person with no driving experience drives a car, you can imagine the risk of an accident is high. However, if a person does driving training, does a defensive driving course, and passes all the state examinations, you would assume the risk factor will be lowered tremendously.

The same applies to kickboxing, boxing, MMA or any sport for that matter.

Should someone warm up, condition their body, work on balance and stability, learns form and technique, their chances of getting hurt will be significantly reduced.

This does not mean someone that does everything ‘correctly’ will ensure no injury or lower back pain, but the risk profile will be significantly reduced.

Here are a couple of exercises to reduce lower back pain when doing kickboxing.

Lower back side to side

Before your kickboxing class, lie on your back, knees up and feet planted on the ground. Drop you knees side to side, 10 times on each side.

This will loosen up your lower back region prior to your class, and can be a part of any warm up activity.

Single leg reverse planks

Face upwards, place your arms straight behind you. Raise your bottom off the ground until you are in a plank position from your shoulders to your feet. Slowly lift one leg off the ground and hold the position for 30 seconds. Swap legs and hold for 30 seconds. Repeat 3 sets on both legs

