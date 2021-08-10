Premium Clean Offers $20 Discount for Your Winter Cleaning

Are you preparing your home for the winter? Take advantage of Premium Clean’s Winter Promo. Get fabulous discounts on your cleaning services for a limited time only.

[Auckland, July 20, 2021] We shut ourselves inside our homes for months during the winter. With all the dust and dirt we have accumulated during the hot and dusty summer, house cleaning can be challenging but you have to clean your home anyway. Premium Clean, New Zealand’s No. 1 most trusted cleaning service is offering discounts to get your home winter-ready at very affordable rates.

Undertaking winter cleaning can be a daunting task but the professional cleaners at Premium Clean will help you prepare your home for the upcoming harsh weather. Their cleaning experts have a proven track record in quality, service, and security.

Take advantage of the special discounts they offer on the following services to welcome the winter with ease:

Standard Cleaning: Get your house winter-ready with standard cleaning service. Here Premium Clean offers surface cleaning, including dusting and vacuuming. They will also clean your bathrooms, kitchen, and living areas.

Deep Cleaning: The professional cleaners at Premium Clean will ensure that your house is well-prepared for the winter. The house cleaning experts will cover every nook and cranny. They can tailor a comprehensive deep cleaning service based on your needs and requirements.

Carpet Shampoo and Cleaning: Treat your carpet to shampoo and cleaning to remove its stains, dirt, and allergens before the winter comes. It will keep your carpets clean and fresh all throughout the winter.

Other services which are included in Premium Clean’s winter promotion include commercial cleaning, end of tenancy/bond cleaning, and AirBNB cleaning service. If any of the services does not work for you, they can develop a cleaning plan for your home or business.

Homes Can Get Dusty in the Winter Too

During the winter, most people stay indoors to keep warm inside. However, the heating system can bring in a lot of dust inside the house. With so much cleaning to do, you will need the help of professional cleaners to keep your house free of dust that contains allergens.

House cleaning during the winter is hard because everyone is lazy. But, you can continue to hibernate at ease during the winter with a little help from your friend at Premium Clean.

Get a discount when you book, enter WINTER20 upon checkout.

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is New Zealand’s trusted cleaning company. It is created to help homeowners manage their household chores with premium housekeeping services. It provides professional cleaning services to residential and commercial establishments, taking pride in its well-trained and background-checked staff.

Contact::

Phone: 0800 786 780

(+64) 92 420 454

Email: hello@premiumclean.co.nz