Urban Care Shows Appreciation to its Amazing Clients

Urban Care, a leading platform that connects people looking for household services with trusted and reliable services would like to thank their clients in New Zealand.

[Auckland, July 24, 2021] Urban Care, New Zealand’s favourite company to book professionals in household service would like to show their appreciation to their clients with a series of promotions in the coming months.

Over the past year, Urban Care has worked with clients across New Zealand to help them find the right professionals not only for their house cleaning requirements but for other household services as well. Their innovative approach on how to connect the companies offering these services to their clients is truly revolutionary and has helped countless lives.

Urban Care has received glowing reviews from its users and business partners as well. As a way of showing its appreciation, the platform vows to introduce more innovative solutions and improved customer service.

“I am proud of what Urban Care has achieved over the last year,” says the Managing Director of Urban Care. “I started this platform because we recognized the need to put up a platform that will save the hassle of contacting each company whenever a homeowner needs professional house cleaning services and the professionals to have another avenue to make their services available to their clients. We never thought it would be this successful. Thank you to our clients who make us their go-to platform,”

To show their appreciation to their amazing clients, Urban Care offers their refer-a-friend program. This program offers a voucher to their existing clients who will bring in a friend to try the platform. Other than this promotion, Urban Care vows to bring more companies into its platform, as well as expand the services it offers.

The team behind Urban care believes that gratitude is a dish best served to suit the recipient’s taste. That is why they continue to get feedback from their clients to improve their platform and find new ways to service its expanding number of clients.

About Urban Care

Urban Care is an easy-to-use, trusted platform that connects people who are looking for household services with trusted and reliable experts. Their website and mobile app are convenient, you can schedule a professional cleaner, nanny, or Move out, Carpet shampoo services in just two minutes and get your free time back. The company is on a mission to create value for New Zealanders life by offering extra time they need.

Phone: 09 242 0740

Email: hello@urbancare.co.nz