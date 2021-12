Yay summer holidays and Christmas are almost here. We had high hopes that 2021 would be better than 2020, and it was so good for most of it. Clearly, we’re a resilient bunch, despite what you might think when you watch the news or listen to the media. So, keep doing what you’re doing! But if you’re feeling the happiness start to slide, we’ve got some easy tips to get you felling chirpier on our blog