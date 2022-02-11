Jacinda Ardern implicated in Grand Jury proceedings

In a statement to the Grand Jury Dr, Reiner Fuellmich named Jacinda Ardern amongst others in crimes against humanity. You can listen to his opening statement here and read the full transcript here



Grand Jury Proceeding by the Peoples ́ Court of Public Opinion

Empowering Public Conscience through Natural Law ‘Injustice to One is an Injustice to All’

We, a group of international lawyers and a judge, hereby announce that we will conduct a criminal investigation modelled after the United States Grand Jury proceedings. This Grand Jury Investigation serves as a model legal proceeding to present to a jury (consisting of the citizens of the world) all available evidence of COVID-19 Crimes Against Humanity to date against “leaders, organizers, instigators and accomplices” who aided, abetted or actively participated in the formulation and execution of a common plan for a pandemic. Crimes to be investigated include all acts performed or omitted by a person in pursuance of a common design to commit Crimes Against Humanity, and all such criminal acts condemned in the various communities of jurors around the world.

This investigation is of the people, by the people and for the people and will be referred to as the ‘Peoples ́ Court of Public Opinion. https://www.grand-jury.net

Having been unable to find a court to hear the actual evidence in the current system ́s courts of law, we are undertaking this proceeding outside of the current system and based on natural law. This, in turn is founded on the firm belief that every person can easily distinguish between good and evil, and between right and wrong.

The allegation is that the world’s governments have come under the controlling influence of corrupt and criminal

power structures. They colluded to stage a pandemic that they had been planning for years.

To this end they deliberately created mass panic through false statements of fact and a socially engineered psychological operation whose messages they conveyed through the corporate media.

The purpose of this mass panic was to persuade the population to agree to the so- called “vaccinations" which have in the meantime be proven to be neither effective, nor safe, but extremely dangerous even lethal.

The economic, social, and health damage that these Crimes Against Humanity have caused to the world's population can be measured in quadrillions of dollars.

The lawyers listed below, with the assistance of a number of highly respected scientists and experts from around the globe and under the auspices of a judge from Portugal, will conduct this Grand Jury Investigation and thereby provide the jury (the citizens of the world) with a complete picture of these Crimes Against Humanity.

The ‘Peoples ́ Court of Public Opinion ́s investigation ́s purpose is twofold: On the one hand it is to serve as a model proceeding and get indictments against some of the criminally and civilly responsible figure heads of these Crimes against Humanity. And on the other hand it is – through showing a complete picture of what we are facing, including the geopolitical and historical backdrop - to create awareness about

- the factual collapse of the current, hijacked system and its institutions, and, as a consequence

- the necessity for the people themselves retaking their sovereignty, and

- the necessity to first stop this plandemic ́s measures by refusing to comply, and

- the necessity to jump-start their own new system of health care, education, economics and judiciary, so that democracy and the rule of law on the basis of our constitutions will be reestablished.

The Peoples ‘Court of Public Opinion works independent of any government and any non-governmental organization. Logistic support is provided by the Berlin Corona Investigative Committee

Judge Rui Fonseca E Castro, Portugal

Attorney at Law Virginie de Araujo Recchia, France

Attorney at Law Claire Deeks, New Zealand

Attorney at Law Viviane Fischer, Germany

Attorney at Law Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Germany

Attorney at Law N. Ana Garner, USA

Attorney at Law Dr. Renate Holzeisen, Italy

Attorney at Law Tony Nikolic, Australia

Attorney at Law Dipali Ojha, India

Attorney at Law Dexter L-J. Ryneveldt (Adv.), South Africa

Attorney at Law Deana Sacks, USA

Attorney at Law Michael Swinwood, Canada

Cooperating Human Rights Defenders and Legal Activists

Tjaša Vuzem, Slovenia

Dr. Cristiane Grieb, Canada Leslie Manookian, USA



