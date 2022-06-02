TRT New Zealand has just presented Taupo House Removals with their new TRT 3 Axle ESS House Trailer.

The trailer features Quick Connect for future clip-on and a fully-proportional remove, a torsional design trombone, and king pin side shift.

The company will be using the new trailer to provide house removal and transportation services throughout the central north island and surrounding areas of New Zealand.

TRT are leading the innovation in house trailer technology on both sides of the Tasman with its new ESS (Electronic Steering System) house trailers. This technology is available in all house trailer configurations.