DAMEL Use Custom Manufacturered Trailer for Kennel Delivery

TURANGI

DAMEL are renowned across New Zealand for custom manufacturings single and tandem trailers as well as dog kennels and portable buildings.

DAMEL recently manufacturered their own custom multi-axle trailer to deliver multiple dog kennels throughout the South Island.

DAMEL moved several multi-bay dog kennels from their base in Turangi to customers as far south as Winton. Owner Mike Stuart says the multi-day trip is a great way to connect with customers in person.

DAMEL maintain stock of dog kennels for sale and can usually deliver within 48 hours in the North Island.

They now have two long flat-deck trailers and are able to deliver significant loads in one trip, much more cost-effectely than using freight companies.