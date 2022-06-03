High-tech Trailer Makes a Suite Move

Tidd Ross Todd (TRT) in Hamilton has provided Randle House Removals with a new house trailer with an electronic steering system (ESS), which has been used to help property developer Templeton Group relocate its Auckland sales suite and information centre.

Templeton has uplifted the 160 square-metre facility from its location in College Road in Stonefields and transported it one kilometre to a site overlooking the three lakes of Maungarei Springs, where it will be the focal point of the new development.

The trailer is one of only a handful in the country, and each pair of wheels can be independently controlled via a screen in the cab. For this move an operator walked behind the trailer controlling all trailer wheels remotely via a controller.

“Our brief was to move the building through short residential streets without damaging grass, trees, signage or cars,” Randle House Removals project manager Zane Randle says.

“Without ESS it would have been difficult if not impossible to move the sales suite along these roads without damaging something.”

