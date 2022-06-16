Prestige Building Removals Uses TRT ESS Trailers

Two of TRT's ESS House Trailer's has been put to good use by Prestige Building Removals.

Their talented team transported the iconic 1906 Monastery Estate using two TRT ESS Trailers and two custom-built 5th wheel sliders on both trucks.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture.