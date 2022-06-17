TRT 5 Axle ESS Trailer Hauls Impressive Load

TRT's 5 Axle ESS trailer and the new TRT 11 line ESS platform tailer (aka big bird) were put to the test by McDonald Contracting Pty Ltd, tasked with hauling two new control rooms to Avonlie Windfarm near Narrandera.

TRT are leading trailer manufactureres in Australia and New Zealand, and have a platform trailer design to suit your operation. Our platform trailers are available as both multi-line and TRT’s world first Bluetooth® operated modular design for extreme loads and extreme flexibility!

Modular trailers are able to be manufactured in various module sizes and configurations. Both standard multiline and the NEW modular platform design are available in a range of sizes from 6x8 to 10x8 or more.

They are constructed using high tensile steel to achieve a strong robust trailer while keeping the tare weight to a minimum. These now feature TRT's latest electronic steering technology.