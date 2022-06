Our first Matariki public holiday is nearly upon us. What an excellent opportunity for us all to learn a little bit more about Maoritanga.

Matariki is the Māori name for a group of stars, recognised and often celebrated around the globe, and sometimes known as the Pleiades. In Aotearoa, the meaning of the name Matariki and how to celebrate has tribal variations. Some tribes recognise seven stars and others 9. Each star has its own meaning.

