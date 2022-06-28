Kings Cranes Receives A New TIDD PC28

TRT Australia has delivered once again as Jamie King from Kings Cranes received his new TIDD PC28.

He drove it all the way from Brisbane to Proserpine where his crane hire business is located.

The TIDD PC28 is a pick and carry crane featuring a huge 28t lift capacity, making this machine the ultimate pick and carry crane.

It was manufactured with a focus on safety and operator comfort, with no tradeoffs to power and maneuverability

The team at TRT are very much looking forward to delivering Kings Cranes 2nd TIDD PC28 later in the year.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.