Borders Open Up For TRT Trailer Sales Engineers

With the borders wide open in Australia, our Trailer Sales Engineers, Glen Harnett and Jeremy Carden are visiting TRT low-loader trailer customers.

The team met with Nick Simpson, Heavy Haulage Operations Controller at L.Arthur Transport Services based in Footscray, Melbourne, earlier this week.

Nick was still sporting an 8-year-old TRT shirt, which was replaced with a new one.

L.Arthur Transport has a 2009 TRT 3x8 Low Loader, which according to Nick, "hasn't missed a beat".

They also assist TRT with receiving new trailers from the port for TRT's VIC customers.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.