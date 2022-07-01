Don't get stuck - get stuck in with TIDD Cranes

TRT Australia Trailer Sales Engineers, Glen Harnett and Jeremy Carden continue to visit TRT customers, this time heading into Melbourne to see John Mahoney at JDM Diesel Services.

JDM Services has a team of 5 crane service technicians to support TIDD Crane customers across VIC.

"It's because of the TIDD availability and support for our industry here in VIC. Not only is it the best pick and carry in its class in my opinion, but TRT delivers in 6 months direct from their factory and we can turn around service support faster than the usual 2-week waits. With the right crane and the right support you can just get stuck into your projects with real peace of mind!"

JDM Services has a team of 5 crane service technicians to support TIDD Crane customers across VIC.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.