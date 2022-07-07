TRT Trailer Sales Engineers Continue Client Tour

TRT Australia trailer sales engineers, Jeremy and Glen, continue to tour clients in VIC, this time visiting C.D. Wilson And Son.

C.D. Wilson And Son are one of TRT's longest-standing customers, being the first TRT house trailer customer back in 1983.

Since then the company have just ordered their 14th TRT House Trailer to add to their fleet.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.