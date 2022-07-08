TRT Staff Upskill In Leadership Course

TRT New Zealand would like to congratulate their staff who successfully completed the Learning to Lead, Leadership Training hosted by Best Practice Network.

TRT offers plenty of opportunities to grow within your role and develop your leadership skills across the company.

TRT has always been committed to upskilling. Our customer-driven solutions and innovations in products and customer service require a skilled team and training is a huge part of that.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.