TRT Christchurch Customer Service Representative Upskills

A BIG congratulations to Noah Baty, one of our Customer Service Representatives in Christchurch who successfully completed his MITO Level 4 First Line Management Qualification.

Noah's journey began at TRT three years ago. Noah enjoys management and wanted to develop his skills and experience in this space. Over the course of 12 months, he can proudly say he has now completed this training for his professional development.

Noah's determination and work are impressive and we are lucky to have him as part of our team here at TRT.

