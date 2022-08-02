Brisbane City Cranes Expands Fleet With TRT

TRT Australia has been working hard to deliver the new Grove GMK5150L-1, a specialist TRT crane trailer, and purpose-built TRT outrigger pads.

Brisbane City Cranes owners Joe and Sheree Conti sat down to create a business plan 12 to18 months ago. They approached TRT Australia with the intent of expanding their fleet due to the existing demand of their clients in and around Brisbane and South East Queensland.

Asset utilisation was a major reason for purchasing the Grove GMK 5150-1. Now, Brisbane City Cranes can offer the crane as a 150t but also as 130t, 120t, and 100t capacity crane if and when required.

Brisbane City Cranes have also purchased a TIDD PC28 pick and carry crane as a part of their fleet expansion. For Tier One construction sites, safety is the single most important issue and the TIDD pick and carry crane adheres to many site requirements.

