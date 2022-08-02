Avopiling; Huge Investment in the Reliability of Kobelco

Piling and foundation specialist, Avopiling, recently took delivery of their new Kobelco CKE1100G-2 and CKE 900G-2 crawler cranes, with another four scheduled to be delivered over the coming months.

With a strong focus on capabilities and the growing demand of its clients, Avopiling expressed it was time to invest in six Kobelco Crawler Cranes to increase their flexibility to manage and deliver.

Kobelco continues to lead the way in its lattice boom crawler design. Economic and efficient crane setup and breakdown for transport have been a real focus. Features like the nested boom improve overall safety and can also reduce costs in both transport and storage. It is equipped with functions to conserve energy and reduce fuel consumption, with better visibility and mobility for the operator.

Troy Hand, TRT's Crane Sales Specialists says, “Working with Avopiling has been an absolute pleasure from the initial online meetings to meeting in person, it was just awesome. I’m proud to be part of TRT where we have the ability to deliver high-quality world-class products with a sales, service, and parts network team that can offer ongoing support to keep our customers operating.”

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.