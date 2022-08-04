New TIDD to Tutt Bryant Heavy Lift & Shift

The Baden Davis Crane Connection recently delivered a new Tidd PC28 (pick and carry crane) to the Hunter Region operation of Tutt Bryant Heavy Lift & Shift (TBHL&S). It is the first of three ordered by TBHL&S.

The Tidd PC28 was made more attractive to TBHL&S because of the extra lifting capacity it provides

TBHL&S operates a fleet of all-terrain cranes with capacities ranging from 80t through to 300t. It also operates a number of truck-mounted cranes with 55t capacities, a range of Frannas as well as the Tidd pick and carry cranes.

The Hunter Regional Manager for TBHL&S, Shane Shuttleworth, who has been in the crane industry for 20 years said “as everything is getting bigger in the mining industry, we are looking more towards the 25t-plus capacity pick and carry cranes. With the Tidd PC28 we get the advantage of the same footprint of the smaller capacity cranes and the extra capacity.”

The Tidd PC28 features a 28t maximum lift on the lug and 27.6t on the hook block, delivering lifting capacities for improved efficiency and greater lift options and setting a new benchmark in the industry.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.