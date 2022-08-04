TRT Creates More Moves and More Opportunities for Taupo House Removals

Taupo House Removals in New Zealand recently took delivery of their new TRT 3 Axle ESS House Trailer. This trailer features TRT’s innovative Quick Connect system for future-proofing the capabilities of their trailer.

Quick Connect enables the trailer to be reconfigured in twenty minutes or less, whilst increasing the overall deck length and loading capacity of the trailer.

Chris Walker, Owner of Taupo House Removals explains, “We had been looking at increasing our capacity with a new trailer for some time...TRT was by far the superior manufacturer when it came to strength, agility, ability, and technology.”

"Our new ESS trailer enables our team to work more efficiently and allows us to set the length of the load and have the trailer steer on route through the technology. It allows us to maneuver into tight sites easily, lining up two-part houses is easier, and placing houses onto site is easier. All up it's simple and straightforward, we save time and effort, and everything is a lot more efficient"

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.