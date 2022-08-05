Duoplus Team On The Expansion

The team at Duoplus would like to extend a warm welcome to Namratta Mistry.

Nam is one of our new google ads and social media specialists, adding fantastic experience with Tik Tok to Duoplus.

Born and raised in Rotorua, Namratta has completed a degree in International Tourism Management at AUT providing her with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the tourism industry.

Previously she worked at RotoruaNZ as the Business Events and Administrative assistant and has developed a passion for marketing. Nam loves to create content and travel and is always down to try new things.

She is a strong follower of our values being results driven with the goal of always improving and cultivating relationships.

Duoplus is a digital marketing agency that loves helping our customers grow their businesses with strong and effective online marketing solutions.

We increase traffic to our client’s websites by improving search engine rankings (SEO) and running online advertising campaigns using Google Ads, Facebook campaigns, remarketing, and more. Our focus is to generate profitable and measurable leads for our clients and grow their businesses.