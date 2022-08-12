New TRT Trailer - New Possibilities for Fowlers Building Transport

TRT has recently taken pleasure in delivering Fowlers Building Transport in Australia with their new TRT 3 Axle 2.5m Wide Hydraulic House Trailer with two rear castor steer axles.

Their new trailer will provide their team with the capabilities they have been looking for to compete in a high-demand industry. The trailer is operator friendly, from the high hydraulic lift capacity, independent axle lift controls, rear steering axles, and precision capabilities with the remote control.

The increased maneuverability of this trailer will enable their team to access places in more challenging and complex moves that have not been made possible before.

About TRT

Tidd Ross Todd Ltd (TRT) is a privately-owned, family business, specialising in the design, manufacture, sales and delivery of products and services within New Zealand and Australia’s road transport and construction industries.

Their key areas of business include manufacturing, design and engineering, truck and trailer parts, truck and trailer mechanical service and repair, crane sales and service, trailer sales and heavy transport and equipment design and manufacture. More recently TRT has become the NZ Distributor for Hiab equipment and services and KOBELCO crawler cranes.