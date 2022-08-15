DAMEL announce new 48 hour shipping

TURANGI

Turangi based manufacturers DAMEL have announced 48 hour shipping on stock kenels and dog runs, within the North Island.

DAMEL custom-manufacture galvanised dog kennel and runs for sale across NZ. While they do manufacture to order, DAMEL also carry single, double and triple kennels in stock, and can deliver within 48 hours in the North Island.

They also make regular long trips to the South Island to deliver kennels to multiple customers in one trip.

The dog kennels come fully insulated and have options for self-watering system, food platforms, and easy access for cleaning.

DAMEL also custom-manufacture single axle and tandem trailers with options for ramps, crates, tippers, brakes and so on.

Contact DAMEL on 027 555 6937 for more information.